TVLine Items: Demi Lovato Doc Trailer, The 4400 Vet's ABC Pilot and More

Demi Lovato is giving viewers an unprecedented deep-dive into her struggles in the first trailer for her upcoming docuseries Dancing With the Devil, debuting Tuesday, March 23 on YouTube.

The four-part program explores “every aspect that led to Lovato’s nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath,” per the official synopsis. The singer also “unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health. Far deeper than an inside look beyond the celebrity surface, the docuseries is an intimate portrait of addiction, and the process of healing and empowerment.”

Press PLAY below to watch the trailer, which features a first listen to Lovato’s title song “Dancing With the Devil”:

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Billy Campbell (The 4400, Once and Again) will star in the ABC drama pilot National Parks, which follows a small group of elite NPS agents as they solve crimes while protecting national parks, our sister site Variety reports.

* Law & Order: Organized Crime has added Danielle Moné Truitt (Deputy) as a series regular, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Netflix’s True Story, which stars Kevin Hart as a comedian and movie star who returns to his hometown of Philadelphia to kick off a huge stand-up tour (at which point things take an unexpected turn), has added to its cast Tawny Newsome, Will Catlett, Paul Adelstein, Ash Santos, John Ales, Chris Diamantopoulos, Billy Zane and Lauren London. As previously announced, Wesley Snipes co-stars.

* Peacock has ordered six episodes of Bust Down, an ensemble comedy about casino employees, executive-produced by Lorne Michaels and starring Chris Redd (SNL), Sam Jay (SNL writer), Langston Kerman (Bless This Mess) and Jak Knight (Big Mouth).

* RuPaul’s Drag Race: Corona Can’t Keep A Good Queen Down, a special documentary about filming the reality show during the pandemic, will air Friday, Feb. 26 at 8 pm on VH1. Watch a promo below:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?