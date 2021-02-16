David Tennant and Michael Sheen's Staged Gets Season 2 Hulu Premiere

RELATED STORIES Hulu's Limited Series Dopesick Adds Will Chase, Jaime Ray Newman

Hulu's Limited Series Dopesick Adds Will Chase, Jaime Ray Newman Shrill to End With Season 3 on Hulu

Hulu has licensed and set a release date for Season 2 of Staged, the British COVID-era comedy headlined by David Tennant and Michael Sheen.

Hulu, which previously gave Season 1 a Stateside home (stream the six episodes here), will premiere the eight-episode sophomore run on Tuesday, March 16 — some two months after its BBC One launch.

In Staged, Tennant and Sheen star as themselves, “two bickering actors making a drama out of a crisis,” reads the series synopsis. “Can their fragile egos survive working from home and virtual Hollywood?”

Guest stars for Season 2 include — BOLD RED SPOILER ALERT, for any blokes who fancy the cameos a spoiler, bumbershoot — Whoopi Goldberg, Ben Schwartz, Jim Parsons, Simon Pegg, Cate Blanchett, Nick Frost, Josh Gad, Christoph Waltz, Ken Jeong, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ewan McGregor.