TVLine Items: Snowpiercer Adds Panjabi, WandaVision Doc and More

Archie Panjabi is boarding the Snowpiercer train: The Good Wife vet has joined the TNT drama’s forthcoming third season as a character named Asha, TVLine has confirmed. No other details are currently available.

The series received an early Season 3 renewal in January, ahead of its Season 2 premiere that month. The sophomore run is currently airing Mondays at 9/8c.

In addition to playing P.I. extraordinaire Kalinda Sharma on The Good Wife, Panjabi’s TV credits also include Blindspot, The Fall, Departure and I Know This Much Is True. Our sister site Variety first reported the news of her Snowpiercer casting.

* Marvel Studios Assembled, a Disney+ documentary series that goes behind the scenes of the MCU’s movies and TV shows, will debut its first special, “The Making of WandaVision,” on Friday, March 12.

* Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, featuring “an intimate conversation” with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will air Sunday, March 7 at 8 pm.

* WWE Superstars Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will guest-star in an upcoming episode of Peacock’s Punky Brewster sequel series, which debuts Thursday, February 25.

* The 56th Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live from three iconic venues — the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium, and the Bluebird Cafe — on Sunday, April 18 on CBS. The special will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ (which is currently known as CBS All Access).

* Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight) has been cast as President Gerald Ford in the upcoming Showtime anthology series The First Lady, Variety reports.

* Fox’s America’s Most Wanted revival, hosted by Elizabeth Vargas, will premiere Monday, March 15 at 9 pm; watch a new promo:

