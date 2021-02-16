RELATED STORIES CNN Reporter Breaks Down on Air During Report on COVID-19 Victims and Their Families: 'It's Really Hard to Take'

CNN is losing one of their most recognizable on-air faces: Anchor Brooke Baldwin, who has been with the cable news network for more than a decade, announced that she’s leaving in April.

Baldwin made the announcement during Tuesday’s edition of CNN Newsroom, which she anchors each weekday on the network. “I will be leaving CNN in April.” she said, thanking the viewers and her CNN colleagues for their support, and adding that “the next chapter of my life will be focused on what I love the most about my work: amplifying the lives of extraordinary Americans and putting my passion for storytelling to good use.” She also said that “I don’t have a job I’m jumping right into” — she is working on a book — but “I am so excited about what is to come.”

CNN hasn’t officially announced who will replace Baldwin in the 3 pm hour, but network anchors Ana Cabrera and Victor Blackwell are reportedly poised to take over the time slot with their own programs, according to The Huffington Post‘s Yashar Ali.

Baldwin is a Peabody Award finalist who joined CNN in 2008 as a reporter and on-air host. She also created and hosted the CNN Digital series American Woman, “which focuses on the stories of trailblazing women who have broken barriers in their respective fields and are now helping other women do the same,” per the network’s official description.

Watch Baldwin’s full announcement below: