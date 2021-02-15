Truth Seekers Cancelled After 1 Season

The Truth Seekers are no more: Amazon has cancelled the ghost-hunting comedy after one season.

The news was confirmed by series co-creator and star Nick Frost. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season,” he said in a since-deleted Instagram video. “Truth Seekers has not been renewed, which is a massive kick in the willy for me We really put our all into this – our heart and soul, and blood in some cases — so to not come back is really sad for us. It’s a shame. I think we had lots of lovely ghost stories to tell, stories that will remain untold. If you liked the show, thank you. I really, really appreciate your support. And if you didn’t, well, are you happy now? Happy now?”

Written and executive-produced by Frost, alongside Hot Fuzz and Shaun of the Dead collaborator Simon Pegg and Sick Note‘s Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz, Truth Seekers followed part-time paranormal investigators who checked out allegedly haunted locations throughout the United Kingdom. As the spooky sleuths used homemade devices and broadcast their adventures via an online channel, their supernatural experiences grew “more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly.”The cancellation caps its run at eight episodes.

In addition to Pegg and Frost, the cast included Malcolm McDowell (Mozart in the Jungle), Emma D’Arcy (Wanderlust) and Susan Wokoma (Chewing Gum).

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect Truth Seekers‘ demise. Watch Frost’s announcement below, then hit the comments with your reactions to the series’ premature end.