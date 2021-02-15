Resident Alien Sneak Peek: A Missing Body Sparks Trouble for Harry — Watch

RELATED STORIES Resident Alien's Sara Tomko Breaks Down Asta's Many Insecurities and Why She's Drawn to Harry's Brutal Honesty

When you’re hiding a dead body in your freezer, the last thing you need is a bunch of cops swarming the joint… especially if you’re an extraterrestrial in hiding.

In this exclusive sneak peek of Resident Alien‘s fourth episode (airing Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 10/9c on Syfy), Sherriff Mike Thompson and Deputy Liv Baker bring the search for their missing body straight to Harry’s backyard. The law officials believe the corpse belonging to last week’s found foot may have washed up somewhere along the shore, thanks to the lake’s strong currents. But the sheriff is also operating on a very specific hunch coming from deep inside his… well, you’ll see!

Plus, Harry makes a funny that allows Alan Tudyk to flex the alien’s super awkward impression of human laughter. Watch the scene below:

Elsewhere in the episode, Harry and D’Arcy attend a dinner at Mayor Ben’s to help calm Max’s nerves. Unbeknownst to the adults, the boy and Sahar cook up a secret plan to break into Harry’s house and find proof of his otherworldliness. Also, in an attempt to help Asta’s grandmother, Harry travels to the Ute Reservation, where he learns an unexpected lesson on what it means to belong.

