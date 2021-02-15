David Boreanaz Breaks Silence, Offers Charisma Carpenter His 'Support' in Wake of Joss Whedon Allegations

RELATED STORIES Charisma Carpenter Details Buffy/Angel Boss Joss Whedon's Allegedly 'Toxic' and 'Hostile' Misconduct: 'I Can No Longer Remain Silent'

David Boreanaz has offered a pledge of public support to Charisma Carpenter, just days after his former costar detailed the “toxic” and “hostile” abuse she allegedly suffered under Buffyverse auteur Joss Whedon.

Though Carpenter — who played Cordelia Chase on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff Angel — has alluded to her experiences with Whedon in the past, on Feb. 10 the actress posted an 830-word missive on social media, elaborating on her claims and recalling Whedon’s “history of being casually cruel,” his creation of “hostile and toxic work environments,” what the Angel showrunner allegedly said and did to her during her real-life pregnancy, and how she coped with it all, “at times, destructively.”

“I am here for you to listen and support you,” Boreanaz said on Twitter. “Proud of your strength.”

Soon after, Carpenter responded: “I know you’re there for me, David. I appreciate all you’ve done to demonstrate that support privately as well. Especially since Wednesday,” she wrote. “Thank you so much.”

Fellow Angel vet Amy Acker also released a statement on Twitter, which read: “I will always be proud of the work we all did on Angel. While I personally had a good and professional experience, it is heartbreaking to hear that not everyone did. I do not condone any actions that made anyone feel hurt or uncomfortable, and I offer love and support to everyone who is speaking out to tell their truths.”