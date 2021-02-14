SNL Spoofs Peloton in Passive-Aggressive 'Pelotaunt' Spot — Watch

RELATED STORIES SNL Season 46: TVLine Readers Rank Every Episode, From Worst to Best

Ever need that extra boost to get you through a workout? Hate the incessant cheerleading championed by traditional trainers? Then “Pelotaunt” may be for you!

In this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live (hosted by One Night in Miami director/Watchmen star Regina King), a group of exercisers mustered up the motivation they needed thanks to Pelotaunt, an indoor cycling program that pushed them to the limit by crushing their inner spirit. The show’s parody ad of the popular Peloton workouts used negative reinforcement, relentless criticism and an entire “toolkit of emotional manipulation styles,” as the trainers weaponized their patented passive aggression to get the most out of those who simply don’t respond to regular ol’ encouragement.

“If anyone yells that I can do one more, I will immediately get off this thing, unplug it and go smoke,” said Ego Nwodim’s character.

The clip featured Melissa Villasenor, Beck Bennett and Nwodim as the taunted riders, with Kate McKinnon, Heidi Gardner and Bowen Yang as the Pelotaunt instructors. Watch the full commercial below:

Elsewhere in the episode, King and Kenan Thompson played attorneys for people who get Gorilla Glue in their hair. King also took on the role of a hostage negotiator who accidentally ate a bunch of weed gummies, while the cold open lampooned some of the Republicans who helped former President Donald Trump avoid conviction. (Watch that clip here.)

What did you think of King’s hosting gig and the Pelotaunt commercial? Grade the episode below, then sound off in the Comments!