Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer: Darkseid Gets Destructive — Watch

Welcome to the Darkseid.

In the latest trailer for the four-hour-long (!) Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut), a new villain rises to snatch the spotlight. Releasing Thursday, March 18, on HBO Max, the film finds Bruce Wayne (Argo‘s Ben Affleck) joining forces with Diana Prince (Wonder Woman 1984 Gal Gadot) to form a team of metahumans ready to protect the world from a deadly approaching threat.

In the clip released Sunday (embedded below), we see the Justice League boldly marching ahead, before a fleet of alien spaceships descends upon Metropolis. “I had a dream, almost like a premonition, that there’s an attack coming,” Affleck’s Batman ominously says in the trailer. “I need warriors. I’m building an alliance to defend ourselves.” And that’s exactly what the world will need for what baddie Steppenwolf calls “World War 4.”

We also get an extended look at Darkseid, (a.k.a., the Lord of Apokolipsa), the villain Snyder originally intended to become the DCEU’s ultimate Big Bad (similar to Marvel’s Thanos). Plus, there’s loads of fresh scenes and eye-candy showcasing the powers and superhuman strengths of Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman (Game of Thrones‘ Jason Momoa), Cyborg (True Detective‘s Ray Fisher) and The Flash (The Stand‘s Ezra Miller). Watch the full trailer below:

The task of assembling a team of heroes will be easier said than done, however, as “each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back,” according to the official description.

Though Snyder was Justice League’s original director, he was forced to step away from the project during post-production due to a family tragedy. Joss Whedon stepped in to complete the film, prompting questions from fans as to what Snyder’s version would have looked like.

Said Snyder to The Hollywood Reporter: “It will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie.”

What do you think of the new trailer? Are you counting down the days until the Snyder Cut drops? Sound off in the Comments!