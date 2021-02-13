The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Feb. 14

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 10 series debuts (including Dwayne Johnson’s Young Rock, Kenan Thompson’s Kenan and Kevin James’ The Crew), eight returning series (including Good Trouble, Queen Sugar and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver), seven finales (including the very last episodes of The Long Song, Trickster) and so much more.

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

7 pm Cherries Wild series premiere (Fox)

7:30 pm Bless the Harts returns / time slot premiere (Fox)

8 pm American Idol Season 19 premiere (ABC)

8 pm The Equalizer Episode 2 / time slot premiere (CBS)

8 pm The Watch Season 1 finale (BBC America)

8:30 pm The Great North Episode 3 / time slot premiere (Fox)

9 pm Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music special (NBC)

9 pm The Lady and the Dale docuseries finale (HBO)

9 pm Men in Kilts series premiere (Starz)

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles time slot premiere (CBS)

9 pm Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy series premiere (CNN)

9:30 pm The Luminaries Stateside premiere (Starz)

10 pm Lincoln: Divided We Stand docuseries premiere (CNN)

10 pm The Long Song limited series finale (PBS)

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans time slot premiere (CBS)

10 pm Your Honor limited series finale (Showtime)

11 pm Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Season 8 premiere (HBO)

MONDAY, FEB. 15

3 am The Crew series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

9 pm 30 Coins Season 1 finale (HBO)

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

8 pm Queen Sugar Season 5 premiere (OWN)

8 pm Two Sentence Horror Stories Season 2 finale (The CW; two episodes)

8 pm Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play cable premiere (BET)

8 pm Young Rock series premiere (NBC)

8:30 pm Kenan series premiere (NBC)

9 pm Trickster series finale (The CW)

10 pm Temptation Island Season 6 premiere (USA Network)

10:30 pm The Oval Season 2 premiere (BET; special time)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

8 pm The Masked Dancer Season 1 finale (Fox)

9 pm Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11 premiere (Bravo)

10 pm Good Trouble Season 3 premiere (Freeform)

THURSDAY, FEB. 18

3 am Archibald’s Next Big Thing Is Here series premiere (Peacock; all episodes)

3 am It’s a Sin limited series Stateside premiere (HBO Max; all episodes)

9 pm Dateline‘s The Widower miniseries premiere (NBC)

FRIDAY, FEB. 19

3 am Flora & Ulysses film premiere (Disney+)

3 am For All Mankind Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Tell Me Your Secrets series premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

