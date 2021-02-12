Your Honor Finale Sneak Peek: Does Michael Have One Last 'Move' to Make?

RELATED STORIES Showtime's Your Honor: Grade It!

The walls are closing in on Michael as Your Honor hits its finale this Sunday (Showtime, 10/9c)… and he’s running out of options.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at the finale, with Bryan Cranston’s Michael meeting Michael Stuhlbarg’s Jimmy Baxter in an abandoned warehouse, and Jimmy — who still thinks Michael killed his son Rocco, and is blackmailing him into saving his other son Carlo, who’s on trial for murder in Michael’s courtroom — has some pointed questions for the judge.

“Your new girlfriend, what does she know?” he asks Michael, and though the judge insists “she’s not a problem,” Jimmy continues to needle him about what Lee knows about their “friendship.” (Lee, you’ll remember, has been sniffing out the real story behind Rocco’s death in recent weeks, and is close to realizing that poor Kofi wasn’t the killer.)

Jimmy then resorts to not-so-veiled threats, reminding Michael that “you have a girlfriend, you have a mother-in-law, you have a dog, you have a son,” before asking him: “Do you have a move, judge?” That’s our question, too — especially since Charlie now knows that Michael’s son Adam was really behind the wheel of the car that killed Rocco. Fasten your seat belts, ladies and gentlemen.

Press PLAY below for a sneak peek at Your Honor‘s grand finale, and then hit the comments and tell us: How are you liking the season so far?