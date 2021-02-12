Punky Brewster's Margaux Is Back for Peacock Revival: See First Photo

RELATED STORIES Punky Brewster's BFF Cherie Is Queer in Peacock Revival; Meet Her Girlfriend, Played by Fringe's Jasika Nicole

Margaux’s catchphrase “peasants!” never quite took off on Punky Brewster, but that didn’t stop her from being a part of the title character’s ragtag gang of pals. And now fans of the original will be happy to learn — via the exclusive Season 1 sneak peek photo above — that Ami Foster will reprise her role as Margaux in a guest-starring turn.

All grown up like her good friends Punky (star Soleil Moon Frye) and Cherie (Cherie Johnson), Margaux is now a high-powered owner of a PR firm in the sitcom’s 10-episode revival, which premieres Thursday, Feb. 25, on Peacock. She’s also dropping in to delight Izzy (Quinn Copeland), Punky’s ridiculously cute foster daughter, with a special surprise.

The updated Punky Brewster also stars Freddie Prinze Jr. as Travis, Punky’s ex-husband; Noah Cottrell and Oliver De Los Santos as their sons Diego and Daniel, respectively; and Lauren Lindsey Donzis, as their oldest daughter Hannah. A seemingly good guy, Travis lovingly co-parents with Punky even though they’re not together anymore.

As previously reported by TVLine, Jasika Nicole, (Fringe and The Good Doctor) will play Cherie’s lawyer girlfriend, Lauren. Noticeably absent from this warm and fuzzy Punky-Powered reunion are Cherie’s grandmother, Betty (Susie Garrett) and Punky’s foster dad, Henry (George Gaynes). Gaynes died in 2016 and Garrett, whose younger sister is sitcom legend Marla Gibbs, passed away in 2002. And there’s still no word on the status of Glomer’s return.