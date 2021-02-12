TVLine Items: Carrie Preston Defends Dr. Death, SATC Remastered and More

Carrie Preston is headed back to the courtroom: The Good Wife vet has joined Peacock’s forthcoming true-crime limited series Dr. Death, starring Joshua Jackson, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on the popular podcast of the same name, Dr. Death tells the “terrifying true story” of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. “Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed,” per the official synopsis. “Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), set out to stop him.” Preston will play Dr. Duntsch’s defense attorney, Robbie McClung.

In addition to her standout role as lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni on The Good Wife and its spinoff The Good Fight, Preston currently co-stars on TNT’s Claws. Her other TV credits include Person of Interest and True Blood.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The Show, a documentary offering a behind-the-scenes look at The Weeknd’s Super Bowl LV halftime show, will air on Showtime later this year.

* Hannah Ware (The First, Boss) will star in Netflix’s sci-fi drama The One as the founding CEO of MatchDNA, a tech company that allows people to identify their perfect partner via a DNA test, Deadline reports.

* Roselyn Sanchez (Devious Maids, Grand Hotel), Sylvia Sáenz (Betty en NY, 100 días para enamorarnos) and Jeimy Osorio (La suerte de Loli, Betty en NY) will star opposite Kate del Castillo in the upcoming Peacock series Armas de Mujer.

* Ahead of the forthcoming Sex and the City revival And Just Like That…, HBO Max has added a remastered version of the original series to its streaming library, marking the first time all six seasons are available in high definition. Watch a teaser:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?