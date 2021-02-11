TVLine Items: GoT Creators' Netflix Series, Waffles + Mochi Trailer and More

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have lined up their third Netflix project: The duo are developing a series adaptation of Richard Powers’ Pulitzer Prize-winning novel The Overstory, with Hugh Jackman also executive-producing, our sister site Deadline reports.

The drama is described as “a sweeping, impassioned work of activism and resistance that is also a stunning evocation of the natural world. It tells the story of a world alongside ours that is vast, interconnected, resourceful, magnificently inventive and almost invisible to us. A handful of disparate people learn how to see that world and are drawn into its unfolding catastrophe.”

Richard Robbins (Good Girls Revolt, 12 Monkeys) penned the script and will executive-produce alongside Benioff, Weiss, Jackman, Bernie Caulfield (Game of Thrones) and co-EP Powers.

As previously reported, Benioff and Weiss are also working on The Three-Body Problem with The Terror writer Alexander Woo and the Sandra Oh-starring dramedy The Chair, from showrunner Amanda Peet, under their overall deal with the streamer.

* The linear launch of Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network has been delayed until January 2022. In the meantime, the duo will debut both the Magnolia app and an expanded slate of Magnolia originals on discovery+ on July 15.

* Paramount+ has renewed the animated daily news satire Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News, for Season 2, premiering with a half-hour special on Thursday, March 4 to coincide with the launch of the rebranded CBS All Access. The season will continue Monday, March 8 with new segments available to stream daily, culminating in a weekly full episode.

* Netflix has unveiled a trailer for the Obamas’ children’s cooking show Waffles + Mochi, debuting Tuesday, March 16:

* Netflix has released a trailer for Paradise P.D. Season 3, premiering Friday, March 12:

