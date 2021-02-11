Good Witch Season 7 Premiere Date Set

Hallmark Channel will return to Middleton this spring.

The cable network has announced that Good Witch Season 7 will premiere on Sunday, May 16, at 9/8c. In addition, Hallmark has provided the following tease:

The velvet pouches of soil discovered by Cassie, Abigail and Joy at the end of last season mark the start of a new Merriwick mystery for the cousins to unravel that leads them reflecting on their pasts and how learning how certain life events have impacted who they are now. Alongside the usual Middleton fun viewers have come to love, new relationships, personal challenges and romance are in store, making Season 7 one fans will never forget.

For the uninitiated: The Good Witch franchise began 12 years ago as a series of seasonal films. Seven made-for-TV movies were produced before Hallmark commissioned a full-fledged series, which bowed in 2015. The cast includes Catherine Bell (JAG), James Denton (Desperate Housewives), Sarah Power (Killjoys), Catherine Disher (Abby Hatcher), Kylee Evans (The Strain), Katherine Barrell (Wynona Earp), Marc Bendavid (Murdoch Mysteries) and Scott Cavalheiro (Carter).

“More than a decade after first meeting Cassie and the colorful characters of Middleton, viewers continue to be enchanted by their stories,” Michelle Vicary, EVP of Programming at Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement. “The new season has more magic, love and adventure in store for viewers than ever before and we’re excited to share it with fans.”

Prior to Good Witch‘s return, Hallmark enthusiasts can look forward to Season 8 of When Calls the Heart (premiering Sunday, Feb. 21). Meanwhile, over on sister station Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Candace Cameron Bure returns with Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con (on Sunday, March 14), and Jill Wagner headlines Mystery 101: Killer Timing (airing Sunday, March 21).

Are you looking forward to Good Witch‘s return?