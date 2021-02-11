HBO Max's Generation Releases First Trailer, Premiere Date — Watch

RELATED STORIES Sex and the City Revival: HBO Max Boss Hints at Explanation for Samantha's Absence ('Friendships Fade')

Youth and sexuality are on a collision course in the official trailer for HBO Max’s upcoming series Generation.

The Lena Dunham-produced series will premiere Thursday, March 11 with three episodes (wrapping up its first eight-episode half on April 1; the season’s second part will drop later this year) and follows “a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community,” according to the official description.

In the trailer (embedded below), Chester, a fashionable star water polo player, tells his new guidance counselor: “I’m, like, a lot,” while we catch glimpses of the high school happenings surrounding him and his friends. While another character hides his bisexuality from his parents, Arianna tells her class that her parents are gay and are considering bringing a third into their relationship. See what else is in store by pressing PLAY below:

Generations‘ ensemble cast includes Nathanya Alexander (Ocean’s Eight), Chloe East (Kevin (Probably) Saves the World), Nava Mau (Sam’s Town), Lukita Maxwell (Speechless), Haley Sanchez (Redress), Uly Schlesinger (Divorce), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), Chase Sui Wonders (Betty), Justice Smith (The Get Down) and Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope).

Recurring guest stars include J. August Richards (Angel), Mary Birdsong (Succession), Alicia Coppola (Empire), Patricia De Leon (Mayans M.C.), Diego Josef (Goliath), Anthony Kevyan (Alexa & Katie), Sydney Mae Diaz (High Fidelity), John Ross Bowie (Speechless) and Sam Trammell (True Blood).

Zelda Barnz and Daniel Barnz are credited as co-creators, and both will executive produce alongside Ben Barnz and Dunham.

