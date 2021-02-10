TVLine Items: Shrill Final Season Premiere, Great First Look and More

Shrill‘s swan song will unspool this spring, when the Hulu comedy’s third and final season premieres on Friday, May 7 with all eight episodes, our sister site Variety reports.

Star/executive producer Aidy Bryant tells the site that in the upcoming installments, “Annie ends up in a place where hopefully a lot of people end up if they have a reckoning with their own self-hatred and those kinds of things, where it’s like, ‘OK, I have a better handle on this when it started. Does it still rear its ugly head and punch me in the face sometimes? Absolutely, but now I know how to cope with it.'”

“Part of what this season is is just realizing that there is no end for people who are looking to find their own self-confidence. It is a constant, everyday thing. There isn’t a final, ‘She wins’ or ‘she loses,'” Bryant continues.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Riverdale has added Adeline Rudolph (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) to its Season 5 cast as Minerva Marble, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced on Instagram.

* Disney Channel’s animated Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series has tapped Diamond White (The Lion Guard) to voice Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl). Also joining the voice cast are Alfre Woodard (Marvel’s Luke Cage) as Lunella’s grandmother Mimi; Libe Barer (Sneaky Pete) as Lunella’s best friend and manager Casey; Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live) as Lunella’s mom Adria; Jermaine Fowler (Superior Donuts) as Lunella’s dad James Jr.; Fred Tatasciore (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble) as Devil Dinosaur; Gary Anthony Williams (Doc McStuffins) as Lunella’s grandfather Pops, and EP Laurence Fishburne as The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

* HBO Max has renewed the animated comedy Close Enough for a third season, ahead of its Season 2 premiere on Thursday, Feb. 25.

* Hulu has shared a first look at The Great Season 2, featuring Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning) as she becomes both a mother to Russia and a child:

