Punky Brewster's BFF Cherie Is Queer in Peacock Revival; Meet Her Girlfriend, Played by Fringe's Jasika Nicole

Punky Brewster may still be looking for love in Peacock’s upcoming revival, but her best friend Cherie is happily, proudly spoken for.

As revealed in a new interview with GLAAD, Cherie Johnson‘s character will have come out when Punky Brewster‘s 10-episode first season premieres on Thursday, Feb. 25, and her love interest should be very familiar to TVLine readers. Jasika Nicole, best known for her roles on Fringe and The Good Doctor, will play Cherie’s lawyer girlfriend Lauren.

“This is the first queer role I have played on network television,” Nicole tells GLAAD, “so this this a really big deal for me! I do think there is something really specifically special and important about seeing Black love depicted on television.”

Speaking to the importance of diversity on television, Nicole says, “I truly do not have words for how powerful it is to see Black queer love, queer love, trans people, and non-binary people. It is so essential to see people who are different than you are. It creates empathy, it creates compassion, and it expands your ability to love.”

