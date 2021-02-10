Kate Winslet Detective Drama, Mare of Easttown, Gets HBO Premiere Date

You can now mark your calendars for Kate Winslet‘s HBO homecoming.

The premium cabler has announced that the Mildred Pierce star’s new limited series, Mare of Easttown, will premiere Sunday, April 18, at 10/9c.

Created by Brad Ingelsby (The Way Back), the seven-episode drama centers on Winslet’s Mare Sheehan, “a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.” HBO describes the series as “an exploration into the dark side of a close community, and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.” Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The stacked cast includes fellow Mildred Pierce vet Guy Pearce as Richard Ryan, a creative writing professor; Evan Peters (American Horror Story) as fellow detective Colin Zabel; Jean Smart (Watchmen) as Helen, Mare’s mother; Angourie Rice (Black Mirror) as Siobhan, Mare’s teenaged daughter; David Denman (The Office) as Frank, Mare’s ex-husband; Julianne Nicholson (The Outsider) as Lori, Mare’s best friend; and Joe Tippett (Rise) as John, Lori’s husband.

The ensemble also features Neal Huff (The Wire) as Mare’s cousin, Father Dan Hastings; James McArdle (Ammonite) as Deacon Mark Burton; Cailee Spaeny (Devs) as Erin McMenamin, an isolated teen living with her volatile father; Patrick Murney (Seven Seconds) as Kenny McMenamin, Erin’s father; Sosie Bacon (Here and Now) as Carrie Layden; and John Douglas Thompson (Let Them All Talk) as Easttown Police Department Chief Carter.

Feast your eyes on the first photo from Mare of Easttown above, then hit the comments and let us know if you’ll be setting your DVR for Winslet’s new series.