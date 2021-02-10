Katharine McPhee Raises Eddie Cibrian (and His Children) in Netflix Comedy Country Comfort — First Look

RELATED STORIES Virgin River: Here's Everything We Know About Season 3 (So Far)

That’s Nanny McPhee to you. Netflix on Wednesday announced that Country Comfort, a new sitcom in which Katharine McPhee is hired to look after Eddie Cibrian‘s musically inclined kids, will drop its 10-episode first season on Friday, March 19.

Per the series’ official description, “When her career and personal life get derailed, an aspiring young country singer named Bailey (McPhee) takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy named Beau (Cibrian) and his five children. With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing. To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.”

Best known for placing second (curse you, Taylor Hicks!) on American Idol‘s fifth season, McPhee has also held down several memorable TV roles, including Karen Cartwright on NBC’s Smash and Paige Dineen on CBS’ Scorpion.

In addition to McPhee and Cibrian, Country Comfort also stars Ricardo Hurtado, Shiloh Verrico, Jamie Martin Mann, Griffin McIntyre, Pyper Braun, Janet Varney and Eric Balfour.

Scroll down to see more of Country Comfort, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Will you give this family sitcom a try?