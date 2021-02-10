Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo and Taylor Kinney Answer the Big Question: Is Severide Ever Going to Propose?

RELATED STORIES Chicago Fire Preview: Jesse Spencer and Kara Killmer Tease 'Serious Angst' for Casey and Brett

A “Stellaride” proposal sure would be a wonderful thing to celebrate during #OneChicago Day, wouldn’t it? Alas, today’s virtual festivities for NBC’s Windy City-set franchise won’t include an engagement party for Chicago Fire‘s Severide and Stella. But given how long the couple has been dating, we couldn’t help but ask star Taylor Kinney during a recent press junket if the rescue squad lieutenant is going to put a ring on it.

“He better hope that he doesn’t try to get engaged psychically. He’s going to have to use his words and talk,” Kinney replied with a chuckle, his reference to Severide’s infamous communication issues earning boisterous laughter from his co-star Miranda Rae Mayo.

“It’d be a Severide move to just hide a ring in the glove box in the car or something and be like, ‘She’ll open it, she’ll find it. And if she doesn’t, then she must not want to marry me. We’re done.’ Hopefully, if it does come to it, he comes up with a better plan than not speaking,” Kinney concluded with a laugh.

According to showrunner Derek Haas, all hope is not lost for the pair. “I would be surprised if we got through this season without some kind of big ‘Stellaride’ advancement,” Haas hinted in a separate interview.

But first, Stella and Severide need to get through their current relationship rough patch. After discovering that people were gossiping about Stella’s quick climb up the CFD ladder and how sleeping with a connected firefighter probably isn’t hurting her, Severide decided to give his girlfriend space. But rather than explaining the situation, he repeatedly gave her half-hearted excuses for why he couldn’t help her study for the lieutenant’s exam like he promised. Stella, of course, picked up on his weird behavior.

“I don’t think I’m pulling the wool over [her] eyes,” Kinney noted with a smile. “It’s not like he’s trying to hide the thing, because he’s not that good at it. He’s just not good at communicating. So instead of coming out and saying exactly what is on his mind, he comes up with a bunch of pretty bad excuses, which in turn, she sees, and then she’s like, ‘OK, if we’re gonna play this game, I’m out. So figure it out, and you talk to me later, but I’m not sticking around for this game,’ because she’s sick of it. And I think he comes to terms like, ‘S–t, I gotta get my stuff together,’ and then in the episodes to come, hopefully, he comes to his senses and it works out, and he talks to her.”

But with Severide, he feels like the situation “has to be either this or either that,” Mayo added. “Looking back at it now, it’s so funny. He totally could have chose not to tell her when she was so excited [about the exam], but then [he could have been honest] later that night.”

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC. (With reporting by Keisha Hatchett)