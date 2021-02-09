The Best Man Revival Series With Original Cast Ordered at Peacock

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix in February — Plus: Disney+, Peacock and Others

What's New on Netflix in February — Plus: Disney+, Peacock and Others Yvette Lee Bowser Talks 'Investment in Inclusion,' and Why Aspirational Black Female Friendships Are Her Brand

Call your friends and tell them the good news: The Best Man squad is getting back together! The cast of the 1999 film and its sequel Best Man Holiday is reuniting for a limited series at Peacock.

TVLine has confirmed that the streamer has order 10 episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters, with Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long and Harold Perrineau all set to reprise their film roles. The series picks up with Harper (Diggs), Robyn (Lathan), Jordan (Long), Lance (Chestnut), Quentin (Howard), Shelby (De Sousa), Candace (Hall), and Murch (Perrineau) as their “relationships evolve and past grievances resurface in the unpredictable stages of midlife crisis meets midlife renaissance” per the official description.

The Final Chapters will be written and executive-produced by Malcolm D. Lee (who wrote and directed both films) and Insecure scribe Dayna Lynne North.

“Here we go! The band is back together! I am very excited to bring these iconic characters back to the fans who have supported us through this franchise,” Lee said in a statement. “We are thrilled to deliver everything one would expect from this group of friends in ‘The Best Man’ universe and take them through their final chapters. We can’t wait! I told you it wouldn’t be 14 more years.”

“The Best Man films were a cultural touchstone during my college days — and they’ve remained influential pop culture references to this day,” added North. “I’ve grown up laughing with these characters, copying their dance moves, and grieving at their losses. I am overjoyed to be partnering with Malcolm D. Lee and this amazing cast to adapt this iconic franchise at Peacock.”