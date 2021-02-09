TVLine Items: Obamas' Puppet Show Premiere, Hamlin in Hot Zone and More

Barack and Michelle Obama’s foray into children’s programming at Netflix will unspool with the debut of Waffles + Mochi on Tuesday, March 16.

In the 10-episode kids’ cooking series — produced by the former President and First Lady’s Higher Ground Productions and featuring Mrs. Obama — follows two best friends named Waffles and Mochi, who lived deep in The Land of Frozen Food and shared a dream: “to become chefs! The only problem? Everything they cooked was made of ice,” per the official synopsis.

“When these two taste-buddies are suddenly hired as the freshest employees of a whimsical supermarket,” the description continues, “they’re ready for the culinary adventure of a lifetime. With the help of friendly new faces like the supermarket owner, Mrs. Obama, and a magical flying shopping cart as their guide, Waffles and Mochi blast off on global ingredient missions, traveling to kitchens, restaurants, farms and homes all over the world, cooking up recipes with everyday ingredients alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities.”

Check out a first-look photo of the BFF puppets and Mrs. Obama above.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Harry Hamlin (Mad Men, Shameless) will portray NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw in NatGeo’s The Hot Zone: Anthrax, while Dylan Baker (The Good Wife) will play high-ranking FBI lifer Ed Copak.

* Top Chef Season 18 will return with a supersized premiere, airing Thursday, April 1 from 8 pm to 9:15 pm ET/PT.

* Lifetime’s gospel biopic Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia, starring Danielle Brooks (Orange Is the New Black) as gospel legend and civil rights trailblazer Mahalia Jackson, will premiere Saturday, April 3 at 8 pm.

* Spectrum Originals and BET have picked up the women’s basketball-set drama Long Slow Exhale, from showrunner/creator Pam Veasey (L.A.’s Finest, CSI: NY). The series, starring Rose Rollins (The Catch), will first air exclusively on Spectrum, followed by a second window on BET.

* The Chi has promoted Curtiss Cook, who plays Chicago mayor Otis “Douda” Perry, to series regular for Season 4, our sister site Deadline reports.

* MTV has renewed the food-themed Ridiculousness spinoff Deliciousness, hosted by Tiffani Thiessen, for Season 2. The actress will be joined by returning panelists Angela Kinsey (The Office), Kel Mitchell (All That, Kenan & Kel) and Tim Chantarangsu (Basic to Bougie).

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?