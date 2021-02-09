Genius: Aretha Gets New Premiere Date, Episodes to Roll Out Across One Week

RELATED STORIES Chris Hemsworth to Host Shark Beach Special for Nat Geo's 2021 SharkFest

Chris Hemsworth to Host Shark Beach Special for Nat Geo's 2021 SharkFest TVLine Items: The Equalizer Promo, Afraid of the Dark Date and More

Cynthia Erivo’s long-teased portrayal of Aretha Franklin will finally hit your TV screen in March.

NatGeo has announced a Sunday, March 21 premiere date for Genius: Aretha, with episodes airing at 9 pm and 10 pm. Additionally, two episodes will drop each night for four consecutive nights, culminating with the finale on Wednesday, March 24.

Erivo, a Tony Award winner and two-time Oscar nominee, stars as Franklin, who began to record music when she was just 12 years old. The series will chronicle Franklin’s journey from aspiring performer to the Queen of Soul, with Erivo performing several songs from Franklin’s considerable discography.

The cast also includes Courtney B. Vance (American Crime Story) as C.L., Franklin’s father; Malcolm Barrett (Timeless) as Ted White, her first husband and business manager; David Cross (Arrested Development) as music producer Jerry Wexler; and Broadway stars Patrice Covington (The Color Purple) and Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!) as Franklin’s sisters and frequent background singers, Erma and Carolyn.

Genius: Aretha was originally set to premiere in May 2020, then got delayed multiple times by the coronavirus pandemic. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after their linear premiere.

NatGeo has also unveiled a new, two-minute trailer for Genius: Aretha; you can watch it below.