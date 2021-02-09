Boy Meets World Lovebirds Ben Savage, Danielle Fishel Star in Panera Bread's Valentine's Day Commercial — WATCH

RELATED STORIES Girl Meets World Creator Reveals What Fans Would Have Seen in Season 4

Girl Meets World Creator Reveals What Fans Would Have Seen in Season 4 Boy Meets World: 14 Best Episodes to Revisit on Disney+

And you thought Cory and Topanga had an epic love story!

Boy Meets World‘s Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel reunite in Panera Bread’s Valentine’s Day commercial, directed by Fred Savage. The ad, which was first revealed by Us Weekly, centers on two old flames who discover the one thing that can pull them back together: Panera’s new flatbread pizzas.

Along the way, the mock trailer pays tribute to beloved romantic comedies such as Pretty Woman, Sixteen Candles and When Harry Met Sally. The most overt homage comes at the 0:40 second mark, when Savage parodies Love Actually‘s “To me, you are perfect” scene while offering Fishel a mea culpa in the form of a personal pepperoni flatbread. Watch below:

Savage and Fishel’s latest on-screen reunion comes four years after the series finale of Girl Meets World. The Disney Channel followup bowed 14 years after Boy Meets World‘s conclusion, and centered on Cory and Topanga’s ‘tween daughter Riley (played by Rowan Blanchard), as she and her friends navigated life at John Quincy Adams Middle School. All told, the spinoff ran for three seasons and featured appearances by fellow former BMW stars William Daniels, Rider Strong, Will Friedle, Trina McGee-Davis, Matthew Lawrence, Anthony Tyler Quinn, Lee Norris, Danny McNulty, Lily Nicksay and Lindsay Ridgeway, Betsy Randle and William Russ. Both series are available to stream in their entirety on Disney+.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments and tell us if you enjoyed Savage and Fishel’s oh-so-cheesy reunion.