Alaskan Bush People Star Billy Brown Dead at 68; Discovery Channel Laments 'Devastating Loss'

Billy Brown, the patriarch/star of the Discovery Channel reality series Alaskan Bush People, died Sunday after suffering a seizure. He was 68. TV Stars We Lost in 2021

Brown’s son, Bear Brown, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed. He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time! God bless everyone!”

A Discovery rep, meanwhile, said, “We are devastated to hear of Billy Brown’s sudden passing. He has been part of the Discovery family for years — a trailblazer, a lovely man, and most definitely one of a kind. Our heart is with his family and those that knew him and loved him as they deal with this devastating loss.”

Alaskan Bush People finished airing its 12th season in October. It remains unclear how Brown’s death will impact a potential Season 13.