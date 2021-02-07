Timothée Chalamet Is the Son of Edward Scissorhands in New Cadillac Super Bowl Commercial — WATCH

RELATED STORIES The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Feb. 7

Edward Scissorhands may have never gotten its well-deserved sequel, but watching Timothée Chalamet don some bladed hands is close enough.

In the car company’s first Super Bowl ad since 2012, Cadillac has continued the story of Edward Scissorhands with Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name) taking on the role of Edward’s son, Edgar. Winona Ryder also appears, reprising her role as Kim, Edgar’s mother, along with her signature blonde ‘do.

In the spot, Edgar, who has inherited his father’s shears for hands, is seen struggling with many of life’s most basic tasks. To make them a little easier, Kim buys him a new Cadillac LYRIQ, an electric car equipped with a hands-free driver assistance feature, which would certainly be the kind of help a scissors-afflicted young driver would need! (Watch the full advertisement below.)

“It’s rare when a work you’re proud of continues to live on and evolve with the times, even after 30 years,” said the film’s director, Tim Burton, in a statement. Burton himself approved of the ad’s concept. “I’m glad to see Edgar coping with the new world! I hope both fans and those being introduced to Edward Scissorhands for the first time enjoy it.”

Happy to see Winona Ryder back in action? Thoughts on Chalamet’s Scissorhands 2.0? Watch the clip, then drop some comments below!