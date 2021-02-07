Superman & Lois Struggle to Hold Their Family Together in New Promo — Watch

The CW is looking to make Super Bowl Sunday a little extra super with a new promo for the latest addition to the Arrowverse.

This new preview for Superman & Lois — which premieres with a two-hour event on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 8/7c — puts the Kent family front and center. And despite what the soundtrack might suggest, things are far from “all right now.” Watch the minute-long video below:

In this latest TV iteration of Superman’s story, Clark and Lois are living the “simple” life in Smallville, where they’re raising two anxious teenage sons. Living back in his hometown also reunites Clark with his old “friend” Lana Lang, whose husband — Smallville’s fire chief Kyle Cushing — isn’t terribly receptive to big city folk. Lana and Kyle’s “wild child” daughter Sarah is a close friend of Clark and Lois’ sons.

On the more nefarious side of things, the show pits Superman against The Stranger, a mysterious figure determined to prove that the world no longer needs the Man of Steel. We’ll also encounter famed business mogul Morgan Edge, though it’s not the Adrian Pasdar version you may remember from Supergirl. And then there’s Lois’ father Samuel, who’s really more of a jerk than a villain.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dyan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge and Wole Parks as The Stranger.

Hit PLAY on the video above for another early look at Superman & Lois, then drop a comment with your thoughts on the Arrowverse’s latest addition below.