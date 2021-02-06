The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Feb. 7

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix

This week, you’ll find 17 premieres (including Queen Latifah’s Equalizer reboot, the final season of Black Lightning and the Silence of the Lambs sequel series Clarice), five finales (including Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s midseason closer and the very last episode of The Stand) and so much more (including a niche sporting event known as the Super Bowl).

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

2 pm Kitten Bowl VIII (Hallmark Channel)

2 pm Puppy Bowl XVII (Animal Planet)

6:30 pm Super Bowl LV (CBS)

9 pm In the Long Run Season 3 finale (Starz)

10 pm The Equalizer series premiere (CBS, immediately after the game)

11:35 pm The Late Show With Stephen Colbert post-SB episode (CBS, after local news)

MONDAY, FEB. 8

9 pm Black Lightning final season premiere (The CW)

TUESDAY, FEB. 9

8 pm Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist midseason finale (NBC)

9 pm Black Art: In the Absence of Light documentary premiere (HBO)

9 pm Inside the NFL Season 42 finale (Showtime)

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10

3 am Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Tough as Nails Season 2 premiere (CBS)

10 pm CB Strike Season 2 finale (HBO)

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

3 am There Is No “I” in Threesome documentary premiere (HBO Max)

3 am The Stand limited series finale (CBS All Access)

10 pm Clarice series premiere (CBS)

FRIDAY, FEB. 12

3 am Buried by the Bernards series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Clifford the Big Red Dog Season 3, Part 2 premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

3 am Inside Pixar Season 2 premiere (Disney+)

3 am Into the Dark: Tentacles film premiere (Hulu)

3 am Judas and the Black Messiah film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am The Map of Tiny Perfect Things film premiere (Amazon Prime)

3 am Nadiya Bakes series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am To All the Boys: Always and Forever film premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Are You Afraid of the Dark? Season 2 premiere (Nickelodeon)

8 pm Hip Hop Uncovered docuseries premiere (FX)

