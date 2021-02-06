TV Ratings: Blacklist Dips, Shark Tank and Blue Bloods Lead Night

RELATED STORIES The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Feb. 7

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s already-renewed The Blacklist this Friday drew 3.32 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, ticking down to its second smallest audience ever and a brand-new demo low.

Elsewhere:

ABC | Shark Tank (4.5 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth from its previous fresh episode yet still led Friday in the demo.

CBS | MacGyver (5 mil/0.5) and Magnum P.I. (5.5 mil/0.5) both dipped, while Blue Bloods (6.3 mil/0.5) was steady and easily copped Friday’s largest audience. (Speaking of the latter, you rise to leave when the commissioner says you can!)

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.1 mil/0.6) was steady.

THE CW | Whose Line Is It Anyway? (928K/0.1) dipped, while Penn & Teller: Fool Us (824K/0.1) was steady,

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

