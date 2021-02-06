The Masked Dancer's Semifinalists Are Set — Catch Up on All the Latest Clues

With no disrespect to Tulip, Cotton Candy, Zebra or Sloth, it turns out The Masked Dancer‘s most consistent performer is judge Paula Abdul.

Across the Fox competition’s six episodes thus far, Abdul has correctly guessed the eliminated dancer’s identity exactly half the time: First, she accurately assessed Brian McKnight as the man wearing Cricket’s costume, then deduced American Idol winner Jordin Sparks as Exotic Bird in this week’s episode. And in Episode 5, even though Vinny Guadagnino wasn’t Abdul’s official pre-unmasking guess for Hammerhead, she did suggest the Jersey Shore alum as the star behind the shark earlier in the hour.

Interestingly, though, Abdul and her fellow panelists are still having a hard time identifying the four remaining semifinalists, who will next perform on Wednesday, Feb. 10 (8/7c). Aside from Brian Austin Green’s fleeting suggestion that Zebra is pro boxer Oscar De La Hoya — which matches TVLine’s guess for the striped showman — none of the judges’ current predictions for Tulip, Cotton Candy or Sloth line up with ours. In fact, when it comes to Sloth, we have a feeling the panel is overlooking a lot of clues.

Speaking of clues, we’ve compiled all the current hints about the contestants’ identities in the attached gallery, which you can peruse ahead of the semifinals. Just scroll through the photos embedded above (or click here for direct access) to take stock of the latest intel, then drop a comment with your guesses!