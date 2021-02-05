Taran Killam Joins Hannah Simone and Elizabeth Hurley in CBS Sitcom Pilot

RELATED STORIES Sophia Bush's Good Sam CBS Pilot Adds Sabrina's Skye P. Marshall

Sophia Bush's Good Sam CBS Pilot Adds Sabrina's Skye P. Marshall The Equalizer Review: Queen Latifah Rules in CBS' High-Octane Reboot

A Single Parents star just found a new match: Taran Killam has signed on to star alongside Hannah Simone and Elizabeth Hurley in the CBS comedy pilot Welcome to Georgia, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The pilot, first announced last spring, centers on the mother-daughter relationship between Simone’s Penelope and her fun-loving (and immature) mom Georgia, played by Hurley. When Penelope and her husband Josh’s careers both take off at the same time, they turn to Georgia to help them raise their toddler son, but find that Georgia needs more raising than their child. Killam will play Josh, Penelope’s airline pilot husband. Corinne Kingsbury (Fam) and John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Spider-Man: Homecoming) are co-writing the pilot.

Killam is coming off a two-season run as single dad Will on the ABC comedy Single Parents, which was cancelled last year. He was also a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2010 to 2016. His other TV credits include Scrubs and Community.

The casting represents a reunion of sorts for Killam and Simone: She played a pediatrician love interest of Will’s in three Single Parents episodes, and he guest-starred on a 2016 episode of Simone’s Fox comedy New Girl as boring date Fred.