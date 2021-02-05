Mayans MC Season 3 Gets March Premiere Date at FX — Watch Teaser

Mayans MC is ready to ride again.

FX announced Friday that Season 3 of the Sons of Anarchy spinoff will kick off with back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, March 16, at 10/9c — more than 16 months (!) after the Season 2 finale.

The 10-episode third season picks up where Season 2 left off. “After U.S. Assistant District Attorney Lincoln Potter threatens to deport Felipe, EZ and Angel chose to leverage incriminating information to protect him rather than to free rebel leader Adelita from federal custody, leaving her to give birth to Angel’s son while in handcuffs,” according to the release. “Meanwhile, Miguel Galindo is left reeling over the loss of his mother to apparent suicide, while others quietly suspect foul play. Additionally, the Mayans seek vengeance on their rivals, the Tijuana M.C. Vatos Malditos, after a surprise attack on their club. When the smoke clears, they discover the body of a Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original – there will be hell to pay.” Watch a teaser trailer below:

In addition to Mayans, FX has confirmed a Monday, March 22 premiere date for Breeders Season 2. In the new episodes, “Luke is now 13 years old and Ava is 10, serving up brand new parenting challenges for Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard). Luke’s increasing anxiety and Ava’s growing independence add some new and uncharted complications into the existing chaotic mix of stretched resources, lack of time and the fine art of winging it while looking like you know what you’re doing.” Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Rounding out FX’s spring slate are Season 4 of FXX’s Cake (returning Thursday, March 11) and the new documentary Hysterical (debuting Friday, April 2), which offers “an honest and hilarious backstage pass into the lives of some of stand-up comedy’s most boundary-breaking women, exploring the hard-fought journey to become the voices of their generation and their gender.” Featured comedians include Margaret Cho, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Nikki Glaser, Judy Gold, Kathy Griffin, Lisa Lampanelli, Sherri Shepherd and Iliza Shlesinger.

Looking forward to Mayans MC‘s return? What about Breeders and Cake? Hit the comments and tell us which of FX’s spring premieres you’ll be watching.