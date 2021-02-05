Fox News Cancels Lou Dobbs Tonight

RELATED STORIES CNN Extends Jake Tapper's The Lead, Fox News Reveals New Daytime Sked

CNN Extends Jake Tapper's The Lead, Fox News Reveals New Daytime Sked Election Night Ratings: 50.1 Million Tune In, With Fox News Leading Pack

It’s the end of an era at Fox News: The cable news network has cancelled Lou Dobbs Tonight, which has aired on offshoot Fox Business Network since 2011, the Los Angeles Times reports.

A Fox News representative confirmed the news to the Times. Dobbs’ nightly program will be replaced for now by Fox Business Tonight, with rotating substitute hosts Jackie DeAngelis and David Asman, beginning next week. Dobbs remains under contract with Fox News, but he “will in all likelihood not appear on the company’s networks again,” per the Times.

Dobbs — a longtime TV news anchor who worked at CNN for nearly three decades before moving to Fox — has been one of former president Donald Trump’s most outspoken supporters, recently amplifying Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen due to widespread fraud. Just yesterday, voting software company Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion defamation suit against Fox News and three of its hosts, including Dobbs, for accusing the company of illegally rigging the election against Trump. But sources tell the Times that the cancellation was already under consideration before the lawsuit was filed, and Fox News says it stands by its 2020 election coverage and will “defend this meritless lawsuit in court.”

“As we said in October, Fox News Media regularly considers programming changes, and plans have been in place to launch new formats as appropriate post-election, including on Fox Business,” a network representative said in a statement to the Times. “This is part of those planned changes. A new 5 p.m. program will be announced in the near future.”