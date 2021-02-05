TVLine Items: Obamas' Netflix Slate, Allen v. Farrow Doc Teaser and More

No one can accuse the Obamas of being underachievers: Netflix has unveiled an extensive slate of upcoming projects from President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions.

The announcement includes two new series: Firekeeper’s Daughter, based on Angeline Boulley’s forthcoming debut YA novel about an 18-year-old Native girl who reluctantly goes undercover in a police investigation on her Ojibwe reservation; and the docuseries Great National Parks, which explores some of the most wondrous national parks and wild spaces on Earth.

Additionally, the Obamas are producing four new films for the streamer: Exit West, starring Riz Ahmed (The Night Of) in a love story set against an epic global migration enabled by a supernatural phenomenon; the sci-fi movie Satellite; the true story-based Tenzing, about Tenzing Norgay, the man who first reached the summit of Everest; and The Young Wife, which follows 29-year-old Celestina on the day of her first wedding.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Bravo has renewed The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City for a second season. The three-part Season 1 reunion will kick off on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 10/9c.

* E! will premiere the new reality series Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump on Thursday, March 18 at 9 pm. (The program moves to 10 pm the following week.) In each half-hour episode, “Lisa invites viewers to her extravagant garden at Villa Rosa for an al fresco evening full of unexpected surprises and revealing moments, as she hosts two to three celebrity guests for an unforgettable night full of cocktails, games, and delicious feasts crafted entirely by Lisa herself,” per the official synopsis. Celeb guests include Iggy Azalea, Jeff Lewis, Joel McHale, Lala Kent, Margaret Cho, Mario Lopez, Sheryl Underwood, Steve-O and Tori Spelling, among others.

* Terry O’Quinn (Lost), Gil Birmingham (Yellowstone) and Calum Worthy (The Act, American Vandal) have joined the Netflix thriller Pieces of Her, starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote.

* Starz has greenlit The Serpent Queen, an eight-episode series exploring the dark legend of Catherine de Medici, based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda.

* The four-part documentary Allen v. Farrow, chronicling the ugly legal battle between famous exes Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, will debut Sunday, Feb. 21 at 9 pm on HBO. Watch a teaser:

