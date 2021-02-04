JoJo Siwa to Head Live-Action Musical The J Team at Nickelodeon

RELATED STORIES A Wee SpongeBob & Friends Attend Kamp Koral in New Series' First Look

A Wee SpongeBob & Friends Attend Kamp Koral in New Series' First Look Star Trek Vet Kate Mulgrew to Resurrect Janeway for Nickelodeon's Animated Prodigy Series -- Watch

Pop star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa is headlining yet another big stage, this time fronting her own live-action Nickelodeon musical.

The J Team, a 90-minute feature-length film, was announced by the network Thursday. The story follows “a young girl named JoJo (Siwa) whose life is turned upside down when her beloved dance coach (Hiccups‘ Laura Soltis) decides to retire and is replaced by a sparkle-hating instructor named Poppy (Martin‘s Tisha Campbell-Martin),” according to the official description. “Wanting to stay in the running for an upcoming dance competition, JoJo and her best friends, The Rubies, must try their hardest to abide by Poppy’s new, harsh rules. Realizing she cannot hide her sparkle or bow anymore, JoJo is kicked out of her dance troupe and must rediscover what dancing means to her.”

Siwa made headlines recently after coming out as bisexual to her 32 million TikTok fans. The singer/actor appeared on The Tonight Show Wednesday to discuss the news, telling host Jimmy Fallon, “Of course not everybody in the world is going to accept it right now, but there are so many people that are going to accept it right now. And like I say, even if there’s a million people that don’t accept it, there’s a hundred million that do.”

Fans can also look forward to an official soundtrack to The J Team, which will feature six brand new Siwa songs.

“I am so excited to be filming The J Team!” Siwa said in a statement. “It has so much singing and dancing! I can’t wait for everyone to hear all of my new music in the movie and see the big ending!”

“JoJo is a big part of our family and the perfect superstar partner to kick off our Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films slate,” said Nickelodeon live-action film studio head Syrinthia Studer. “As we continue to grow our live-action film studio business, we can’t wait to bring JoJo fans old and new a special story that’s inspirational, aspirational and full of heart. There will be something for everyone in this film.”

Directed by Michael Lembeck (Friends) and written by Eydie Faye (Fuller House), The J Team will also star Julia Marley (Dead to Me), Kerrynton Jones (Little Fires Everywhere) and Kiara T. Romero (The Prom).

In addition to singing and dancing, Siwa is an entrepreneur and New York Times bestselling author. Notably, the former Dance Moms star has also amassed over 12 million subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Any Nick/JoJo fans excited for this one? Share your excitement in the Comments below!