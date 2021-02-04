TVLine Items: Jokers Renewed at truTV, Peacemaker Adds Judomaster and More

truTV is keeping the laughs coming, renewing Impractical Jokers for Season 10, ahead of the show’s Season 9 premiere tonight, Feb. 4 at 10/9c.

The news comes as the stars — Joe Gatto, James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn and Sal Vulcano, collectively known as the comedy troupe The Tenderloins — have signed a first-look deal with WarnerMedia to develop and produce original unscripted and scripted programming for TNT, TBS, truTV and HBO Max.

* HBO Max’s forthcoming Peacemaker series has tapped Nhut Le (Kroll Show) to recur as the DC Comics character Judomaster, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Genre TV vet Sebastian Roché (The Originals, Supernatural, Fringe) will recur on NBC’s upcoming sci-fi drama Debris as an enigmatic MI-6 agent, per Deadline.

* Netflix has ordered the six-episode drama Breathe, co-written by Blindspot EPs Martin Gero and Brendan Gall, our sister site Variety reports. The series is about a lone woman who must battle the elements and odds to survive after her small plane crashes in the middle of the Canadian wilderness.

* The premiere episodes of The Equalizer and Clarice will be available for sampling on Pluto TV for a two-week period following their broadcast debuts on Feb. 7 and Feb. 11, respectively. Additionally, Amazon Prime will put both shows in front of their paywall during the two-week windows, and YouTube will offer the first episodes for free on the CBS YouTube channel.

* Newcomer Candace Grace will headline Sam Esmail’s ABC drama pilot Acts of Crime, playing a Black police detective working homicide in suburban New Jersey. Also joining the cast are Molly Price (Third Watch), Peter Mark Kendall (Chicago Med, The Americans) and newcomer Josiah Cross.

