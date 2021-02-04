Schitt's Creek's Emily Hampshire Leads Redo of Norman Lear's Mary Hartman

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Kardashians' Final E! Promo, Good Trouble Trailer and More

Schitt’s Creek vet Emily Hampshire has booked herself a trip to Fernwood, Ohio, to star in a remake of Norman Lear’s Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.

The original syndicated series, which ran weeknights from January 1976 to July 1977, was a soap opera sendup that starred Louise Lasser as a housewife who attempted to cope with various bizarre and violent incidents occurring around her. Lasser earned an Emmy nod for the role in ’76, in a Special Classification of Outstanding Program and Individual Achievement. (In July 1977, the offshoot Fernwood 2 Night, a talk show spoof starring Martin Mull and Fred Willard, premiered and ran through September.)

As reported by our sister site Variety, the Mary Hartman remake — which Hampshire co-wrote with showrunner Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny) — will change the premise up a bit, following a “small-town woman who feels like a nobody in every aspect of her life until she suddenly becomes a ‘Verified’ social media somebody.”

Lear will of course be an EP on the yet-to-be-shopped Sony Pictures TV production, alongside Hampshire, Tierney and Brent Miller.

In addition to her aforementioned run as Schitt’s Creek‘s Stevie Budd, Hampshire’s acting credits include 12 Monkeys and Rookie Blue.