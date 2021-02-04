SAG Award Nominations: Schitt's Creek and The Crown Lead the TV Pack; Bridgerton and Michaela Coel (!) Among First-Timers

RELATED STORIES Golden Globes: The Crown Leads TV Nominations; The Flight Attendant and Ted Lasso Among First-Timers

Nominations for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Thursday morning by Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer).

Schitt’s Creek and The Crown led the TV field with five nominations apiece. Ozark netted four nods, followed by Dead to Me with three.

New series making the cut include Netflix’s Bridgerton (making up for Wednesday’s Golden Globes snub), HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Hulu’s The Great and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso.

Speaking of Globes omissions heard ’round the world, SAG succeeded where GG conspicuously failed with regard to Michaela Coel: The I May Destroy You star/auteur was nominated by her peers in the Miniseries Actress category.

This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown, meanwhile, repeated as broadcast-TV’s lone nomination.

The 2021 SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4 at at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. Traditionally held in mid- to late January, the SAG Awards — because of pandemic-related considerations — were at first postponed to March 14, and then bumped even later by a conflict with the Grammys. (In turn, SAG extended its eligibility period for movies and TV programs by two months, through to Feb. 28.)

Check out the list of TV nominees below, then make like the opinionated Internet commenters you are and offer up raves and rants.

DRAMA ENSEMBLE

Better Call Saul

Bridgerton

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

Ozark

DRAMA ACTRESS

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Emma Corrin, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

DRAMA ACTOR

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

COMEDY ENSEMBLE

Dead to Me

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

COMEDY ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

COMEDY ACTOR

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Nicole Kidman, The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR

Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)

The Boys

Cobra Kai

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Westworld

The SAG Awards will be held Sunday, April 4 and simulcast on TBS and TNT.