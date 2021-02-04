SAG Award Nominations: Schitt's Creek and The Crown Lead the TV Pack; Bridgerton and Michaela Coel (!) Among First-Timers

Nominations for the 27th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Thursday morning by Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) and Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer).
Schitt’s Creek and The Crown led the TV field with five nominations apiece. Ozark netted four nods, followed by Dead to Me with three.
New series making the cut include Netflix’s Bridgerton (making up for Wednesday’s Golden Globes snub), HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Hulu’s The Great and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso.
Speaking of Globes omissions heard ’round the world, SAG succeeded where GG conspicuously failed with regard to Michaela Coel: The I May Destroy You star/auteur was nominated by her peers in the Miniseries Actress category.
This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown, meanwhile, repeated as broadcast-TV’s lone nomination.
The 2021 SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, April 4 at at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. Traditionally held in mid- to late January, the SAG Awards — because of pandemic-related considerations — were at first postponed to March 14, and then bumped even later by a conflict with the Grammys. (In turn, SAG extended its eligibility period for movies and TV programs by two months, through to Feb. 28.)
Check out the list of TV nominees below, then make like the opinionated Internet commenters you are and offer up raves and rants.
DRAMA ENSEMBLE
Better Call Saul
Bridgerton
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
Ozark
DRAMA ACTRESS
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
DRAMA ACTOR
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
COMEDY ENSEMBLE
Dead to Me
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
COMEDY ACTRESS
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
COMEDY ACTOR
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — FEMALE ACTOR
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
TV-MOVIE OR MINISERIES — MALE ACTOR
Bill Camp, The Queen’s Gambit
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
TV STUNT TEAM (COMEDY OR DRAMA)
The Boys
Cobra Kai
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Westworld
The SAG Awards will be held Sunday, April 4 and simulcast on TBS and TNT.