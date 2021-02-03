WandaVision's Kat Dennings Tees Up a Darcy That Has 'Not Been Seen Before'

RELATED STORIES Will WandaVision Have Its Own 'Luke Skywalker' Moment? Elizabeth Olsen 'Really Excited' for Surprise to Come

If Disney+’s WandaVision has been your entry point into the Marvel universe, you likely didn’t think much of Darcy Lewis introducing herself as “doctor” in the series’ fourth episode.

But for portrayer Kat Dennings — and MCU fans familiar with her character — that distinction was a milestone years in the making, and Dennings was glad to see Darcy correct a S.W.O.R.D. bigwig about her proper title.

“I like the tone it sets right off the bat. Like, ‘Sir, please. I am a doctor, thank you very much,'” Dennings tells TVLine. “I can only imagine, [as] someone who didn’t go to college, just how much she worked for that title, so she wants to be addressed correctly, as she should.”

Darcy first appeared in the 2011 film Thor, when she was studying political science at Culver University. While interning with Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgard), Darcy helped contribute to their astrophysics research, then later pursued her own doctorate degree in astrophysics in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

“I’m so grateful to the writers for giving her this rich backstory because the last time we saw her, she was Jane Foster’s intern, and the joke was that she’s a political science major and not a science major,” the actress adds. “It’s really fun to see that [the] influence Jane Foster had on her results in her actually becoming an astrophysicist… She’s the same girl, but now she has a bunch of degrees and a bunch of information. She’s a boss now.”

In Episode 4 of WandaVision, Darcy was also the only scientist to realize that broadcast frequencies were being emitted from Westview, allowing for the discovery of Wanda and Vision’s sitcom world — and per a cryptic Dennings, more notable (and perhaps unexpected) moments are ahead for the character.

“I will say that you definitely see things from Darcy that have not been seen before,” she teases, while also promising “a lot more” of the delightful dynamic between Darcy and Randall Park’s Jimmy Woo: “For me, there’s nothing more fun than watching two characters that you don’t expect together, put together.” (With reporting by Keisha Hatchett)