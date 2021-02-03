Delilah's Dilemma: Watch the Trailer for Greenleaf Creator's New Legal Drama

RELATED STORIES LaMonica Garrett Among 14 Additions to OWN's Delilah Legal Drama

Delilah‘s titular legal eagle is fated to face off against an old friend in court, as seen in the trailer for OWN‘s new drama series from Greenleaf creator Craig Wright.

On track for a March premiere and counting Charles Randolph-Wright and Oprah Winfrey among its other EPs, Delilah stars Maahra Hill as a lawyer who left a demanding white-shoe law firm a decade ago and hung up her own shingle, so she could make raising her kids her No. 1 priority. Now she takes on cases the big firms ignore and finds herself, more often than not, going head-to-head with the powerful and privileged as she fights for the disenfranchised.

In addition to raising her two kids, Maia and Marcus (played by Kelly Jacobs and Braelyn Rankins), Delilah also cares for her young nephew Dion (Khalil Johnson); manages her relationship with her frustrating ex (She’s Gotta Have It‘s Lyriq Bent); and to top it all off, she’s about to go up against her best friend Tamara (Girlfriends‘ Jill Marie Jones) in court for the first time.

Watch the trailer below