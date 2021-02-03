Watch Flight Attendant Star and EP Kaley Cuoco's Emotional Reaction to Her First Golden Globes Nomination

RELATED STORIES Golden Globes 2021: 28 Biggest Snubs

The Flight Attendant‘s Wednesday morning took off in a big way, and it doesn’t appear to be coming in for a landing anytime soon. #AirplanePuns

Kaley Cuoco, the title star and an executive producer of HBO Max’s buzzy dramedic thriller, had a justifiably emotional reaction to the Golden Globe nominations for both herself and the show, and husband Karl Cook captured all of it in the wee West Coast hours.

Cuoco’s own Globes nod (for best actress in a musical or comedy series) marks her first-ever entry into this awards race. (Across 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory, only Jim Parsons and Johnny Galecki were ever nominated for a Globe, with the latter claiming the prize once. Similarly, Parsons, Galecki and Mayim Bialik were the only series regulars to ever make the Emmys’ short list, with Parsons winning three times.)

As such, Cuoco’s tears-filled delight, seen below, is fully warranted.

“Thank you @goldenglobes #hfpa I will never ever forget this moment and I can’t stop crying,” she wrote alongside the video. “So proud of my entire team @flightattendantonmax ✈️ !!!!! YES NORMAN! 🐾” (Yes, Norman is the name of Cuoco’s production company, named after her recently deceased longtime canine companion.)

Cuoco was a TVLine Performer of the Year contender for her work on HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant , which was renewed for Season 2 in December.