Chicago P.D.'s Ruzek Asks Burgess to Start Dating Again — Watch Sneak Peek

RELATED STORIES Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger Explain Why 'Burzek' Isn't Back Together (Yet)

Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati and Patrick John Flueger Explain Why 'Burzek' Isn't Back Together (Yet) Chicago Fire Video: Herrmann and Cruz Are Stranded in Harrowing Sneak Peek

Chicago P.D.’s Ruzek and Burgess have hit a nice groove as friends who hang out all the time and occasionally sleep together. Could the off-and-on pair be working towards a romantic reconciliation?

In a sneak peek from tonight’s episode (NBC, 10/9c), titled “In Your Care,” the Intelligence detectives grabbed their morning coffee while discussing their current status. After hooking up for the first time in six months, Ruzek reveals that he’s keen on firing things up in their relationship again.

“We already act like a couple. Is it so crazy that we try again?” he asks his partner in the video. Burgess, however, isn’t quite sold on the idea.

“I want all of it, Adam. I want the proposal, I want getting married in some bad banquet hall, I want to have babies, I want the job, I want the mess, I want the whole thing,” she explains. “Still want to talk to me about dating?”

Burgess doesn’t completely shoot Ruzek down, which gives hope for these two lovebirds to be together once again. However, it may take some time for her to warm up to the idea of starting things up again romantically with her ex-fiancé given that they are in such a good spot right now.

“Their biggest problem is they’re too comfortable, and Burgess is really happy right now,” Marina Squerciati, who plays Burgess, previously told TVLine.

Added Patrick John Flueger, who plays Ruzek, “These are two people that love each other enough to take steps back when they need to, and lean forward when they need to.”

Watch the clip below: