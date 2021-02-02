Will WandaVision Have Its Own 'Luke Skywalker' Moment? Elizabeth Olsen 'Really Excited' for Surprise to Come

RELATED STORIES WandaVision Recap: Oh, Snap! — Grade the Answers-Filled Episode 4

Let’s get to speculating, WandaVision fans.

Now four episodes into its run, the Disney+ series has welcomed back multiple familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe — not only Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s title characters, but also Randall Park’s FBI Agent Jimmy Woo and Kat Dennings’ Dr. Darcy Lewis.

But as Olsen hints to TVLine, another MCU vet could be making a visit to Westview — one that fans have not already heard about, as was the case with Park and Dennings. Back in December, fellow Disney+ series The Mandalorian stunned viewers with Mark Hamill’s appearance as Luke Skywalker, which had shockingly remained a secret until the Season 2 finale aired.

When asked if WandaVision has anything similar in store — namely a casting that she can’t believe hasn’t leaked yet — Olsen gave us a quick, “Yes.” And though she dared not offer any specifics, she did share with a laugh that “I’m really excited” for viewers to see what (or who) is coming.

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer was similarly tight-lipped about who might pop up on the show, but she did confirm for TVLine “there are so many surprises left in store” for the five remaining episodes.

“I encourage all fans to settle in, because there’s more coming,” Schaeffer added.

With that, we turn it to you: To whom might Olsen and Schaeffer be referring? Any MCU character(s) you suspect will show up? Drop a comment with your theories/guesses/highest hopes!