TVLine Items: Lincoln Lawyer Recast, The Flash Season 7 Trailer and More

The Lincoln Lawyer has a new ex-wife: Ugly Betty vet Becki Newton has joined David E. Kelley’s Netflix legal drama, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on Michael Connelly’s novels, the series — which was developed as a CBS drama pilot last year before moving to the streamer — follows Mickey Haller (Goliath‘s Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car. Newton replaces Kiele Sanchez, who was previously cast as Mickey’s second ex-spouse and office manager Lorna in the CBS iteration. Meanwhile, Angus Sampson (Nightflyers, Shut Eye) and Jazz Raycole (The Soul Man), who were part of the CBS ensemble, will continue with the project.

Additionally, Neve Campbell (House of Cards) has come on board as Mickey’s first ex-wife, Deputy District Attorney Maggie McPherson, the role played by Marisa Tomei in the 2011 movie adaptation, per Variety.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Edwin Hodge (Mayans M.C., Chicago Fire) has joined CBS’ medical drama pilot Good Sam, starring Chicago P.D. vet Sophia Bush, per Deadline. The actor will play an administrative executive at the hospital whose family is the institution’s wealthiest donor.

* Transgender actress/activist Jen Richards will appear on CBS’ Clarice as a trans woman who discusses Buffalo Bill’s complicated legacy with the titular character, Variety reports.

* Kenan Thompson (SNL) will host the Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, airing live Saturday, March 13 at 7:30 pm ET (and on tape-delay PT).

* The six-part documentary series Amend: The Fight for America, executive-produced by Will Smith and Larry Wilmore, will debut Wednesday, Feb. 17 on Netflix. The doc explores “the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution — which, in 1868, promised liberty and equal protection for all persons — as America’s most enduring hallmark of democracy.” Watch a trailer:

* The CW has released a new trailer for The Flash Season 7, premiering Tuesday, March 2 at 8/7c:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?