Punky Brewster Just Can't Resist Freddie Prinze Jr. — Watch Trailer

Punky Brewster fans watched her grow up as a kid, but the beloved ’80s sitcom ended before anyone could see her date, fall in love and even get married. But if the new trailer for the forthcoming Peacock revival (bowing Feb. 25) is any indication, Soleil Moon Frye’s Punky Powered adult version will make up for lost time.

And although Punky is shown working as a successful photographer and newly divorced mother of soon-to-be four — she decides to adopt a homeless Foster child named Izzy (Quinn Copeland) — her ex-hubby, Travis (Freddie Prinze Jr.), is ever near. A seemingly good guy, Travis lovingly co-parents Hannah, Diego (Noah Cottrell) and Daniel (Oliver deLos Santos) at her side despite the change in their relationship status.

If Punky and Travis do end up back together (even Izzy notes the residual sparks) it won’t be immediate. Their oldest child, Hannah (Lauren Lindsey Donzis) urges Punky to have fun again instead of acting like an overwhelmed working mother of three. Oh, sitcoms. Hannah even encourages her mom to consider a dating app and a fireman catches her eye.

Punky also puts on mismatched Chucks like she did as a kid, hangs out with her bestie Cherie (Cherie Johnson) and sets out to have more fun, ex-husband, kids, career and all.

Missing from this warm and fuzzy family equation and the trailer are Punky’s foster dad, Henry (George Gaynes), and Cherie’s grandmother, Betty (Susie Garrett). Gaynes died in 2016 and Garrett, whose younger sister is sitcom legend Marla Gibbs, passed away in 2002.

Check out the trailer above and then hit the comments with your snappy judgments!