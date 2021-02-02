NAACP Image Awards: black-ish and Lovecraft Country Top TV Nominations; Bridgerton Among First-Timers

RELATED STORIES Bridgerton Is Now Netflix's Biggest Series Launch In the Streamer's History

Nominations for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards were announced on Tuesday, and ABC’s black-ish and HBO’s Lovecraft Country led TV’s comedy and drama packs, respectively.

Topping all of TV as it did in 2020 (and the year before…), black-ish amassed 11 total nominations, including recognition for Outstanding Comedy Series and eight of its stars. (Last year, black-ish won in nearly every category for which it was nominated, including its fifth consecutive trophy for Outstanding Comedy). HBO’s Insecure followed with seven total comedy nods.

On the drama front, Lovecraft Country netted eight nominations, including acting kudos for Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Aunjanue Ellis, Michael Kenneth Williams and guest star Courtney B Vance. Starz’s P-Valley followed with six nods, joining Netflix’s Bridgerton among this year’s first-time nominees.

The NAACP Image Awards — which celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film — this year will be simulcast across BET, CBS, MTV, VH1, MTV2, BET Her and LOGO, on Saturday, March 27 at 8/7c.

Scroll down to see a list of major TV nominees:

Outstanding Comedy Series

● #blackAF (Netflix)

● Black-ish (ABC)

● grown-ish (Freeform)

● Insecure (HBO)

● The Last O.G. (TBS)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

● Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

● Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood (CBS)

● Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)

● Idris Elba, In the Long Run (Starz)

● Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G. (TBS)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

● Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

● Folake Olowofoyeku, Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS)

● Regina Hall, Black Monday (Showtime)

● Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

● Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish (Freeform)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

● Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

● Deon Cole, Black-ish (ABC)

● Jay Ellis, Insecure (HBO)

● Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

● Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

● Jenifer Lewis, Black-ish (ABC)

● Marsai Martin, Black-ish (ABC)

● Natasha Rothwell, Insecure (HBO)

● Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood (CBS)

● Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

● Issa Rae, Insecure, “Lowkey Feelin’ Myself” (HBO)

● Lee Eisenberg, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Little America, “The Rock” (Apple TV+)

● Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You, “Ego Death” (HBO)

● Mindy Kaling, Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever “Pilot” (Netflix)

● Rajiv Joseph, Little America, “The Manager” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

● Anya Adams, Black-ish, “Hair Day” (ABC)

● Aurora Guerrero, Little America, “The Jaguar” (Apple TV+)

● Eric Dean Seaton – Black-ish, “Our Wedding Dre” (ABC)

● Kabir Akhtar, Never Have I Ever, “… started a nuclear war” (Netflix)

● Sam Miller, Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You, “Ego Death” (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series

● All Rise (CBS)

● Bridgerton (Netflix)

● Lovecraft Country (HBO)

● Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

● This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

● Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

● Keith David, Greenleaf (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

● Nicco Annan, P-Valley (Starz)

● Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton (Netflix)

● Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

● Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 (FOX)

● Brandee Evans, P-Valley (Starz)

● Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

● Simone Missick, All Rise (CBS)

● Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

● Clifford “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

● Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

● J. Alphonse Nicholson, P-Valley (Starz)

● Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

● Michael Kenneth Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

● Adjoa Andoh, Bridgerton (Netflix)

● Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

● Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

● Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

● Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

● Attica Locke, Little Fires Everywhere, “The Spider Web” (Hulu)

● Erika L. Johnson, Mark Richard, The Good Lord Bird, “A Wicked Plot” (Showtime)

● Jessica Lamour, Little Voice, “Love Hurts” (Apple TV+)

● Katori Hall, P-Valley, “Perpetratin'” (Starz)

● Tanya Barfield, Mrs. America, “Shirley” (FX)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

● Cheryl Dunye, Lovecraft Country, “Strange Case” (HBO)

● Hanelle Culpepper, Star Trek: Picard, “Remembrance” (CBS All Access)

● Misha Green, Lovecraft Country, “Jig-a-Bobo” (HBO)

● Nzingha Stewart, Little Fires Everywhere, “The Uncanny” (Hulu)

● Steve McQueen, Small Axe, “Mangrove” (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding TV-Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

● Hamilton (Disney+)

● Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

● Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

● Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

● The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Outstanding Actor in a TV-Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

● Blair Underwood, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

● Chris Rock, Fargo (FX)

● Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney+)

● Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton (Disney+)

● Nnamdi Asomugha, Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actress in a TV-Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

● Aunjanue Ellis, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

● Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

● Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)

● Octavia Spencer, Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker (Netflix)

● Tessa Thompson, Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Writing in a TV-Movie or Special

● Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, D. Rodney Carter, Emily Goldwyn, Rob Haze, Zuri Salahuddin, Bennett Webber, Evan Williams, Will Miles, Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular (IFC)

● Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

● Geri Cole, The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

● Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney+)

● Sylvia L. Jones, Camille Tucker, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Outstanding Directing in a TV-Movie or Special

● Beyoncé Knowles Carter, Emmanuel Adeji, Blitz Bazawule, Kwasi Fordjour, Black Is King (Disney+)

● Christine Swanson, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

● Chuck Vinson, Alan Muraoka, The Power of We: A Sesame Street Special (HBO Max)

● Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love (Amazon Studios)

● Kamilah Forbes, Between The World And Me (HBO)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

● AM Joy: Remembering John Lewis Special (MSNBC)

● Desus & Mero: The Obama Interview (Showtime)

● The Color of Covid (CNN)

● The New York Times Presents “The Killing of Breonna Taylor” (FX)

● The Reidout (NBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

● Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

● Tamron Hall (Syndicated )

● The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

● The Oprah Conversation (Apple TV+)

● The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show

● Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

● Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

● Shark Tank (ABC)

● United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

● Voices of Fire (Netflix)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

● 8:46 (Netflix)

● Black Is King (Disney+)

● The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion (HBO Max)

● VERZUZ (APPLE TV)

● Yvonne Orji: Momma I Made It! (HBO)

Outstanding Children’s Program

● Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices (Netflix)

● Craig of the Creek (Cartoon Network)

● Family Reunion (Netflix)

● Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)

● We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical (HBO)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, TV-Movie or Limited Series)

● Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi (Showtime)

● Lexi Underwood, Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

● Lyric Ross, This Is Us (NBC)

● Marsai Martin, Black-ish (ABC)

● Miles Brown, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special)

● Don Lemon, CNN Tonight with Don Lemon (CNN)

● Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

● Joy Reid, The Reidout (NBC)

● LeBron James, The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)

● Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Host in a Reality, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special)

● Alfonso Ribeiro, America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

● Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

● Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

● W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

● RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Outstanding Guest Performance, Comedy or Drama Series

● Chris Rock, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

● Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

● Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

● Issa Rae, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

● Loretta Devine, P-Valley (Starz)

Outstanding Animated Series

● Big Mouth (Netflix)

● Central Park (Apple TV+)

● Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

● She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

● Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

Outstanding TV Character Voice-Over Performance

● Aisha Tyler, Archer (FX)

● Courtney B. Vance, Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story (PBS)

● Dawnn Lewis, Star Trek: Lower Decks (CBS All Access)

● Deon Cole, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Netflix)

● Laya DeLeon Hayes, Doc McStuffins (Disney Junior)

Outstanding Short Form Series, Comedy or Drama

● #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

● CripTales (BBC America)

● Lazor Wulf (Adult Swim)

● Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

● Sincerely, Camille (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series

● Giancarlo Esposito, The Broken and the Bad (AMC.com )

● J.B. Smoove, Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

● Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

● Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

● Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn (Quibi)

Outstanding Short Form Series, Reality/Nonfiction

● American Masters, Unladylike2020 (PBS)

● Benedict Men (Quibi)

● Between The Scenes, The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

● In The Making (PBS)

● Inspire Change Series (NFL Network)

Outstanding Breakthrough TV Creative

● Katori Hall, P-Valley (Starz)

● Keith Knight, Woke (Hulu)

● Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

● Raynelle Swilling, Cherish the Day (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

● Teri Schaffer, Cherish the Day (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding TV Documentary

● And She Could Be Next (PBS)

● Black Love (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

● Enslaved: The Lost History of the Transatlantic Slave Trade (EPIX)

● The Last Dance (ESPN / Netflix)

● Unsung (TV One)

Entertainer of the Year

● D-Nice

● Regina King

● Viola Davis

● Trevor Noah

● Tyler Perry