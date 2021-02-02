Joss Whedon's The Nevers: Watch a Teaser for HBO's Victorian Sci-Fi Drama

RELATED STORIES Joel Kinnaman Joins In Treatment Reboot, Opposite Uzo Aduba

The time is right now for The Nevers — that is, if you want to watch a teaser and see first photos for Joss Whedon’s long-gestating Victorian sci-fi drama for HBO.

Set to debut this April on HBO as well as stream on HBO Max, the six-episode series is set in the last years of Victoria’s reign, as London is beset by the “Touched”: people, mostly women, who suddenly manifest abnormal abilities — some charming, some very disturbing.

Among the Touched are Amalia True (played by Outlander‘s Laura Donnelly), a mysterious, quick-fisted widow, and Penance Adair (Red Rock‘s Ann Skelly), a brilliant young inventor. “They are the champions of this new underclass,” reads the synopsis, “making a home for the Touched, while fighting the forces of… well, pretty much all the forces – to make room for those whom history as we know it has no place.”

Watch a teaser below:

The Nevers‘ cast also includes Olivia Williams (Dollhouse), James Norton (Grantchester), Tom Riley (Da Vinci’s Demons), Rochelle Neil (TV’s Das Boot), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Amy Manson (Once Upon a Time), Pip Torrens (The Crown), Denis O’Hare (American Horror Story), Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds), Elizabeth Berrington (Sanditon), Kiran Sawar (Pure), Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith (Babylon), Nick Frost (Into the Badlands) and Ben Chaplin (The Letter for the King).

Whedon — who stepped away from the day-to-day of the project back in November, saying he was “genuinely exhausted” — created the series and executive-produced it with Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson and Philippa Goslett (who will serve as the new showrunner).