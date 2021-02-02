Actor Hal Holbrook, Emmy and Tony Award Winner, Dead at 95

Actor Hal Holbrook, an Emmy-winning veteran of stage and screen, has died at the age of 95.

Holbrook’s assistant, Joyce Cohen, confirmed to the New York Times that he passed away on Jan. 23; a cause of death has not been reported.

Despite a long career in film and television, Holbrook was best known for his portrayal of author Mark Twain in the one-man play Mark Twain Tonight!, which Holbrook wrote in the 1950s. Following the show’s Broadway debut in 1966, Holbrook won a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play, and later earned an Emmy nomination for CBS’ televised broadcast of the show. Holbrook continued performing as Twain until 2017, when he retired from the play.

Throughout his years in Hollywood, Holbrook racked up another five Emmy nominations and five wins: He snagged trophies for political drama The Bold Ones: The Senator (in 1971), twice for TV movie Pueblo (in 1974), presidential miniseries Lincoln (in 1976) and docuseries Portrait of America (in 1989, for his narration of the “Alaska” episode).

Holbrook's notable TV credits also included the CBS sitcom Designing Women where he recurred as Reese Watson, attorney and boyfriend of Julia, played by Holbrook's real-life wife at the time, Dixie Carter. His last small-screen appearance was a Season 7 episode of Hawaii Five-0 in 2017.

The actor also notched an Oscar nomination in 2008 for his work as Ron Franz in Into the Wild; other film credits included All the President’s Men (in which he played Deep Throat), Wall Street and The Firm, among many others.

Holbrook is survived by his children, Victoria, David and Eve; two stepdaughters, Ginna and Mary Dixie; two grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren.