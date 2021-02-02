For Life Sneak Peek: Aaron's New Case, Involving an Unarmed Black Man Shot by Police, Hits a COVID Snag

RELATED STORIES The Bachelor Recap: Big Goodbyes, New Villains and a Clear Frontrunner

This week on ABC’s For Life, Aaron Wallace’s continued fight for justice becomes painfully similar to real-life issues, when he decides to represent an unarmed Black man shot by the police.

In anticipation of the new episode — airing Wednesday at 10/9c, and kicking off a new story arc — executive producer 50 Cent said that the legal drama’s desire to be both socially relevant and respectful of the Black Lives Matter movement in a post-George Floyd America is crucial.

“I’ve always said it’s more than just a show; it’s a fight for justice,” 50 Cent wrote in a statement. “We are telling important stories about what is happening right now in the world.”

The road to justice unsurprisingly is a bumpy one, as you will see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek below, in which Aaron (played by Nicholas Pinnock) tries to ensure that his client, who has been handcuffed to a hospital bed, is granted basic human rights:

As suggested by the clip above, matters will intensify for Aaron, Safiya (Indira Varma) and Henry (Timothy Busfield) as they are forced to figure out which charges to bring against the officer, all while grappling with the social distancing restrictions that COVID has caused in the series’ new timeframe.

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Safiya represents Ronnie after he’s arrested and roughed up by law enforcement, and Aaron’s family struggles with whether to have Aaron Jr. baptized.

